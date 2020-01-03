Casa Q provides housing, support to homeless LGBTQ youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A living facility in Albuquerque is helping homeless LGBTQ youth get back on their feet.

Casa Q is the only transitional living facility for this group in the state. The program is supported by Bernalillo County’s Behavioral Health Initiative and helps teens ages 14 to 17 by providing housing and support.

Officials say 30 to 40% of the homeless population is LGBTQ youth so these programs are crucial for them to stay safe and to get the resources they need.

“The resources here are scarce and it’s so important to have living options,” said Casa Q Outreach Specialist Dani Garcia.

The program teaches residents life skills like cooking, transportation, and anything that helps them gain independence.