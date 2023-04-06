ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Founded back in 2015 Casa Fortaleza works with Spanish-speaking communities providing free counseling services to survivors of sexual violence. With April being Sexual Assault Awareness month Casa Fortaleza is gearing up for their annual fundraiser that helps further its mission.

A nonprofit organization whose goal is to create a cultural society that is free of sexual violence. They also provide culturally sensitive and trauma-informed bilingual therapy education and just other resources to empower the community. This fundraiser allows them to bring awareness to the community.

They will be hosting Casa Fortaleza’s 2nd annual fundraising event on April 8 at La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant, which is located at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The event starts at 6 p.m.

For more information about Casa Fortaleza and its services, you can go to its website at https://www.casafortaleza.org/ or you can call 505-910-4031 to make an appointment with one of their case managers.