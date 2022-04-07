ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Non-profit Casa Fortaleza works to bring bilingual services for survivors of sexual violence in the Albuquerque community. They provide free counseling and services to survivors of sexual violence as well as their family and friends. Additionally, the organizations provides education for the goal of ending all forms of sexual violence.

Casa Fortaleza is hosting an auction fundraiser Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite for $50 and you can visit Casa Fortaleza’s website for more information on their mission.