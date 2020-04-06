Casa Esperanza continues to provide for patients in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Many businesses have been forced to close as a result of the coronavirus outbreak however, Casa Esperanza‘s doors are still open as they are helping patients access needed medical treatment from area hospitals. Casa Esperanza gives individuals a home away from home to sleep, eat a warm meal, and to heal from their illnesses.

David Romero sits down with executive director of Casa Esperanza, Chrisann Gray to discuss the resources they are providing, what’s changed as a result of the virus outbreak, and how you can help.

Is is the best time to make monetary contributions to Casa Esperanza as a new bill has been signed into law. The CARE Act Universal Charitable Donation allows donations to be claimed on 2020 tax returns.

Casa Esperanza is taking $150 donations and is then ordering dinners to go from local restaurants or local organizations and are preparing meals offsite to feed their patients and caregivers a hot meal after a long day at the hospital.

Additionally, Casa Esperanza’s Give Hope a Ride Program is still taking auto donations. Once social distancing is lifted, the organization will once again hold its monthly auctions.