ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Casa Cocktails is teaching the community how to make unique, delicious, craft cocktails right in the comfort of your home.

Their Cocktail Boxes provide all the tools and ingredients you need to make three different cocktails and about 12 drinks in total. The ingredients are all near perfectly proportioned to pair with a 750 ml bottle. The boxes come in Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, and Whiskey. The boxes also come with recipe cards and QR codes that will pull up how-to videos for you to follow along.

Casa Cocktails also likes to give back to the community. For this holiday season starting now until the end of the year, they have partnered with Meals on Wheels of New Mexico and a portion of each sale will go directly to help feed the seniors of Albuquerque.

They can also bartend for weddings, graduations, and any special event you have. For more information or to purchase a box visit their website at casacocktails. club.