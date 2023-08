ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Canossian Sisters Missionary is holding an event next month. It’ll benefit children with severe developmental and physical disabilities.

The annual dinner gala is the year’s major fundraiser for Casa Angelica.

The event will feature dinner, live jazz, and a silent auction. Doors open at 6 p.m. on September 15 at Sandia Resort and Casino.

You can buy tickets by contacting Casa Angelica through September 8.