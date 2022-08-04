ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating 55 years Casa Angelica is hosting their Annual Benefit Gala. Providing crucial care to young adults with highly specialized needs, Casa Angelica is home to 16 children and young adults with highly specialized needs.

Since 1967 they have been owned and operated by the Canossian Daughters of Charity. Casa Angelica provides 24 hours nursing and direct care support. They also provide education, partnering with APS as well as day program activities for those residents that have already graduated high school.

Casa Angelica’s Annual Benefit Gala will be hosted at the Sandia Resort, on Friday, August 26 at 6:00 p.m. Ticket price is $150.00, tables $1,500.00, and special table sponsorship is available. The gala will be featuring fine dining, jazz from the Rodney Bowe Trio, and a silent auction to benefit the children and young adults of Casa Angelica. For more information visit their website.