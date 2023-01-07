ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque came out Saturday morning for Cars and Coffee. Dozens of car enthusiasts were able to check out rides and grab some coffee at the Satellite Coffee off Jefferson.
The event is back after shutting down temporarily early last year when some drivers did some dangerous stunts.
The weekly event happens every Saturday starting at 7:45 a.m. and has been running almost every weekend since 2016, minus the weekends when the event had been shut down.