ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Carrie Tingley Hospital is hosting their Not-So-Muddy Grass Volleyball tournament on July 30. After a lot of hiatus due to the pandemic, the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation is giving a twist to their popular volleyball-based fundraiser. This year the volleyball tournament will be hosted at Balloon Fiesta Park, with less mud. The idea of a grass volleyball tournament came when the traditional site of Mudd Volleyball was unavailable.

The tournament is a 6-on-6 Round Robin structure with five games per team guaranteed. Registration is $350 per team, with a team maximum of eight players. The team can be co-ed and all players must be 18 years or older. Pre-registration is required and can be accessed at Hold My Ticket or through the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation website at carrietingleyhospitalfoundation.org, the deadline for registration is July 22. Onsite team check-in begins at 8 a.m. with tournaments starting at 9 a.m.

The theme for this year’s tournament is ‘Disco or Dive’ asking all teams and attendees to dress up in disco gear. There will be a DJ playing disco melodies throughout the day. This is a free all-ages event. Attendees may bring in pop-up canopies, chairs, coolers, etc. You can not bring alcohol, but crafted beer and spirits along with food trucks will be available on-site. Pets are not allowed.

For any questions regarding the tournament, you can contact Melissa Kaminsky at mkaminsky@cthf.net or by calling 505-243-6626. For any other information visit their website.