Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation hosts monthly virtual camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation has decided to take its camp programs virtually. They provide monthly virtual camps and a week-long camp for children with permanent physical disabilities from ages 5-19. Quality of Life Manager Helen Pino discusses more details.

Each virtual camp will feature themed activities and crafts. The first one is on Saturday, April 17, from 10 am – 12 pm. Camp supplies will be mailed to the address you register with, and they will provide a Zoom link the day before the event. To find out when each virtual event will happen and register online, head to their website.