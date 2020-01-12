Carlton Bragg arrested for DWI, possession of marijuana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the UNM Lobo Basketball team fresh from a lifted player suspension, was arrested Saturday night for DWI and possession of marijuana.

Carlton Bragg

According to a criminal complaint, Carlton Bragg, 24, went through a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night on Coal near Broadway. Police observed Bragg having bloodshot, watery eyes, and smelling of alcohol. He admitted to drinking two glasses of wine earlier in the evening.

The complaint states Bragg showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer test. During the booking process, a small amount of marijuana was found in Bragg’s possession.

Earlier this week, new evidence came to light regarding Bragg’s three-game suspension from the Lobo Basketball team. Bragg was accused of attempted rape in an August 2019 incident but has not been charged. That case is still under investigation.

Sunday morning, the UNM Athletic Department released the following statement: “The UNM Atheltic Department has been notified that there was an incident regarding senior Carlton Bragg Jr. early this morning. The department is aware of the situation [and] is looking into it further. At this time, there will be no additional comments from anyone at UNM.”

A bond arraignment for Bragg’s DWI and possession charge is set for January 27.