Carlsbad Police cancel Brittany Alert for woman last seen in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police have canceled a Brittany Alert for Sahsha Cantrell as she has been located and is safe.

Carlsbad Police have canceled a Brittany Alert for 33-year-old Sahsha F.Cantrell who was considered missing. She was last seen at 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Authorities say Sahsha was seen after being dropped off at the Albuquerque Bus Station to get on a bus headed to El Paso, Texas.

On Sunday, authorities reported Sahsha is safe. No other details are available at this time.

