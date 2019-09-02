ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Carlsbad man found himself in handcuffs over the Labor Day Weekend with yet another DWI to add to his record.

Dennis Minner has been arrested for DWI at least four times spanning back to the early 2000s. On Sunday, Albuquerque police stopped him near Broadway and Lead in downtown.

According to the criminal complaint, he was driving the wrong way on a one-way street. When the officer pulled him over, the Carlsbad man said he was not familiar with the area and was on his way to an Airbnb.

The complaint stated that his eyes were bloodshot and watery, his speech was slurred and the officer said he could smell alcohol. He admitted to drinking two beers while downtown that night.

When he exited the vehicle, police found four empty beer cans in the car. He failed a field sobriety test and blew over the legal limit.

Linda Atkinson with the DWI Resource Center said she is tired of repeat offenders getting a slap on the wrist.

“The consequences are not swift, sure and certain, which we know would help,” Atkinson said. “Severity helps as well and for some reason, they keep alluding that. They have access to a car, and they have access to alcohol.”

KRQE News 13 contacted the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office to see exactly how many DWIs Minner has and why he has been given so many chances, but did not hear back.

Law enforcement statewide cracked down on DWIs this past week with their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that will continue Monday night.

It is unclear how many DWI arrests have been made so far.