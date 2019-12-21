Carjacker shot by police faces drug charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man shot by police while trying to carjacked a woman has been arrested again.

Lee Brandenburg first made headlines back in 2017 when he tried to carjacked a woman at gunpoint outside a state building on San Antonio off I-25. When he pointed a gun at officers, they shot him and the woman by mistake.

After a year and a half behind bars, he was recently released on parole but now he’s back behind bars. According to court documents, an officer found him on Thursday with meth, drug paraphernalia, and burglary tools, a violation of his probation.