CARES Rental and Utility Assistance available for Bernalillo County residents impacted by COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the last eight months, many people have experienced a reduction or loss of income as a direct result of the pandemic. That’s why the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Rental and Utility Assistance Program was formed.

Director of Bernalillo County Housing Betty Valdez discusses this assistance program and how it’s providing some much-needed relief. Bernalillo County Housing has received $1 million in CARES funds to provide rental and utility assistance to county residents that have lost jobs or have faced a reduction in income that is directly related to COVID-19.

This program will provide eligible households with a one-time rental and utility subsidy of up to $5,000 that will be sent directly to the household’s landlord and or the utility company. Applicants will not need to repay this assistance.

This assistance will be provided on a first-come-first-served basis. The dwelling units must be in Bernalillo County and there must be an active rental or lease agreement in the applicant’s name as well as the utilities.

Additionally, the rent must have been current as of March 13, 2020, and the applicant must be able to document a loss of income as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Utilities must be past due or at-risk of being disconnected.

The last day to submit applications is December 5, 2020. For additional information on the program and for an application, visit bernco.gov.

