ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center celebrated its first anniversary in April for the “Cardiogenic Shock Program.”

So what exactly is cardiogenic shock? Cardiogenic shock is a life-threatening condition in which the heart is not able to pump oxygen and blood to your organs like the brain, kidney, and liver. Most commonly, cardiogenic shock happens because of a severe heart attack, but may also occur due to other illnesses. They strongly suggest that if you feel like you had or have a heart condition call 911 immediately and don’t wait too long to get it checked out.