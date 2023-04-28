ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Transit Department strives to be the community’s first choice in transportation services. Now Intellitec is teaming up with ABQ Ride for their second annual car show this Saturday.



They are inviting the community to come out this Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Intellitec College located at 4575 San Mateo Blvd. NE. There will be food trucks, live music, games, raffles and more. This is a free event that the whole family can enjoy.

ABQ Ride will also be at the event with their hiring bus on site. They will be there to discuss with the community about all the positions that are currently available.



Individuals who would like to showcase their cars for the car show must be at the event by 8 a.m. in order to be featured. All of the cars participating will be separated into six categories for a trophy contest. The titles will be Hot Rod, Custom Build, Import, Domestic, Best Paint, and Best in Show. Each category will give out three trophies. To learn more about the event, click here.