Car-sharing apps gaining steam in the metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Drivers in the metro are making serious money trusting complete strangers with one of their most prized possessions by using car-sharing apps like Turo and Getaround.

The apps work like the vacation rental site Airbnb and allow people to compare cars and prices. Mario Ayala from Albuquerque is a host on Turo.

His 2012 Ford SUV goes for $150 a day. A typical three-day trip in the explorer includes 400 miles around town.

“I really like using the app. I haven’t had any bad experience or anything,” said Ayala. He says he’s made as much as $1,200 a month and so far he’s had no problems.

He said using Turo is easy.

“You can actually just have a box, like a lockbox on the door and just give them the code and get the key and use the car,” said Ayala.

Since it’s so new, lawmakers are grappling with how to regulate the car-sharing industry. A bill to oversee the practice, Senate Bill 556, was introduced during New Mexico’s legislative session last year.

It didn’t pass, but it would have made it mandatory for owners to carry insurance, although Turo’s website says trips are already insured.

The bill would have also blocked drivers without a valid license from being able to rent. Ayala says drivers he rents to have already been approved by Turo so all he has to do is check that the driver’s license he’s given matches the information he’s given by Turo.

Other states like Arizona are looking to tax car-sharing like rental cars and have companies pay airports, where most people meet to use their facilities.