ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person was injured when a car drove into the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque Friday afternoon, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. The center is located at 1701 4th St. SW.

The injured person was in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The crash caused a fire in the building and the building was evacuated. Photos from the crash showed multiple window panels missing and damage to the exterior wall of the building. Debris was also scattered on the ground outside the building.

No public vehicles are being allowed in the front parking lot of the center. There are several emergency vehicles staged in the area. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes in.