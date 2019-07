ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver had a bad day on Tingley Drive. His car ended up in a ditch.

The black Mazda 6 was submerged in water past its tires, and a man from the scene was loaded up into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

It looks like the driver was heading southbound when he suddenly veered across traffic, down the embankment, and into the ditch. APD believes the driver simply lost control.