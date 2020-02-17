Live Now
Car hits ART bus in northwest Albuquerque

by: KRQE Media

art crash Feb. 17

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another ART bus and car crash took place Monday near Garcia’s Kitchen on Central.

It appears that the car turned in front of a westbound ART bus late Monday afternoon according to Rick De Reyes with ABQ Ride. He says there are minor damages to the ART bus and that they will swap it out with another one while they take a look at the damage.

A man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information has been released about the incident.

