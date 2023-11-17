ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Central Ave. is dealing with a gaping hole in its building after a car plowed into the dining Friday afternoon. A car veered through the fence and front wall at Kap’s Coffee Shop on Central east of San Mateo. “I was standing back in this area, I heard a loud crash and then as I was coming this way to check on what was going on, the vehicle plowed into the restaurant,” said server Daniel Garcia.

The driver was taken away by ambulance but police and restaurant staff said neither he nor anyone inside was badly hurt. “There was somebody that was sitting at that area just minutes, like a minute before it happened,” said Garcia.

The Albuquerque Police Department said there is no evidence the driver was drunk. He is believed to be in his 70s.