Car crashes, lands in Rio Rancho backyard

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors are asking for changes along a busy road after a car crashed into a brick wall and landed in a backyard.

Rio Rancho police say around 5:30 a.m. a car was likely speeding with it collided into a wall near High Resort and Broadmoor. No one got hurt, but a tree got knocked over and damage spilled over into two backyards.

Neighbors say not only are there blind spots in the area, but drivers are constantly going over the speed limit.

Police have not yet issued a citation.