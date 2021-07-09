Car crashes into South Valley mobile home

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County couple is cleaning up after a car drove into their trailer, leaving thousands of dollars in damage. According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, just after 11pm Thursday night, a minor driving a car eastbound on Rio Bravo drove off the road and crashed into a trailer. The owner of the trailer said she heard a loud boom from her house right next door, and ran outside.

“It was so scary, so scary. I mean the car flipped, from what I was told, two or three times. Flipped right here and then slid backwards, and then the rear end was in that side of the trailer like up inside that trailer,” said Christian Mora, who owns the trailer.

The next day, car parts still littered the yard around the damaged trailer. Mora said she and her fiance just finished renovating the trailer but now may need to demolish it. She estimates the crash left about $20,000 in damage. No one was inside the trailer when it was hit and the driver was transported to the hospital for a cut on his hand. Mora is thankful it wasn’t worse.

“20 minutes before, my fiance was standing right there doing the lights and I was in the kitchen cleaning everything up. So, we’re just lucky and thankful. You know, thankful that the little boy was ok and thankful nobody got hurt,” she said.

The teen driver was transported to the hospital for a cut on his hand. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. A spokesperson with BCSO said the driver did appear to be speeding but was not under the influence of any substance. BCSO also said there are no witness accounts of any street racing. Mora hopes this incident reminds drivers on Rio Bravo to go the speed limit.

“Don’t speed. It’s not worth,” she said. “Young drivers need to be careful. It’s fun to speed around, it is fun, we all did it. But look what could happen. That little boy could’ve died.”