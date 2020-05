ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are working to pull a car that crashed into a home in northwest Albuquerque. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Whisper Wind which is near Unser Blvd and Atrisco Dr.

Albuquerque Police say that no one inside the home was hurt. At this time they have not released the driver’s condition. Also, what caused the crash is unknown.