Car crashes into front doors of Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)- Police are currently at the scene of Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court after a vehicle has crashed into the front doors of the building Saturday.

Albuquerque Police Department officers are at the scene where the vehicle has stopped on top of the stairs just outside the entrance doors of the building. The courthouse was closed at the time of the incident.

It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle acted intentionally. The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.