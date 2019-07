ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A gravel spill on I-40 and Atrisco Vista has been cleaned up Thursday afternoon. According to a BCSO tweet, traffic was down to one lane at Atrisco Vista Boulevard while crews cleaned up the spill. The lanes have since been reopened.

Also, all lanes on I-40 westbound at Rio Puerco have been reopened due to a separate crash. Information is limited about both incidents at this time.

No other information has been released at this time.