Car Crafters, Farmer’s Insurance award cars to families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmer’s Insurance and Car Crafters donated two cars to local families in need Thursday. The recipients were picked by Family Promise of Albuquerque, an organization that helps families experiencing homelessness in the city become independent.

Karina Cruz and Aisi Farikafrii were able to pick up their refurbished Ford Focus and Honda Civic. “It’s nice to give back just a token of our appreciation to the society, to Albuquerque, New Mexico and being able to do this with Family Promise is extra special,” Sean Guthrie from Car Crafters said.

Organizers say this was their 10th set of cars that they have donated. The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program also contributed to the car donation.