Capulin Snow Play Area opens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is fun to be had in the snow. The Cibola National Forest announced the Capulin Snow Play area located on Forest Road 438B, off Sandia Crest Highway 536 is open. Rangers have seen some vandalism and theft across the district so they recommend you buy your day pass online.

It’s $3 per vehicle or $10 for a bus or van with 15 or more people. Only inner tubes, plastic disks, and sleds are allowed, no wood or metal. According to a news release, people can buy the Sandia Ranger District Annual Amenity Pass for $30 and it’s valid for a year until the end of the month in which you purchased it. For more information visit, fs.usda.gov/recarea/cibola/recreation/wintersports.

Forest Service safety rules:

2 person maximum – per tube/toy

No trains

NO jumps – do not make or use jumps

Look before you slide – ensure others are clear

Be considerate of others

No glass containers on slopes

No alcohol allowed in the area

Keep pets on leash and under control

Latest Local News