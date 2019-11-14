Capitol Christmas Tree makes a stop in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Capitol Christmas Tree made an appearance at Civic Plaza Thursday morning before it begins its journey to Washington D.C.

The public came out to the plaza to celebrate the 60-foot tall blue spruce. People were out signing well wished on the truck and enjoying some caroling to get in the holiday spirit.

Officials say everyone is excited to have the tree represent New Mexico. The tree is making 16 stops across the state before heading to Washington, D.C. for the lighting in early December.

Track the tree’s journey here.