ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico BioPark Society and Canteen Brewhouse are coming together Saturday to raise money to protect turtles.

Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. people can stop by the Canteen Brewhouse on the east of Albuquerque. A special turtle-themed beer will be for sale. There will also be merchandise for sale and a raffle for artwork created by a real turtle. Money from the event will be donated to help turtle conservation.