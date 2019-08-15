Canteen Brewhouse debuts State Fair Pilsner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visitors to the State Fair will have something new and refreshing to drink this year.

The fair has partnered with Canteen Brewhouse to release the State Fair Pilsner, a German-style beer that Canteen’s master brewer says is the perfect drink for this time of year.

“Think going back to something traditional, something easy-drinking is going to reach a larger crowd, it’s going to be enjoyable by people who are at the fair,” head brewer Zach Guilmette said.

You can buy the limited edition beer at Whole Foods, Stone Face and other local retailers around the state. The beer will also be entered into this year’s “Great American Beer Festival.”

Judging in that competition takes place in early October. This year’s State Fair begins Sep. 5.