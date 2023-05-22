ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Special Operations Group Commander at Cannon Air Force Base has lost his post. A ceremony will be held to hand the position over to someone else.

In a statement released last week, the base said Colonel Michael Shreves was relieved of his command “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively lead the members of his command.”

The base did not provide specifics on what happened. The 27th Special Operations Group Wing Commander Colonel Terence Taylor said the decision was not based on any character issue or indiscretion.

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Hodges will serve as Group Commander on an interim basis.

Meanwhile, Colonel Taylor will formally leave his position as Cannon’s top officer during a change of command ceremony Wednesday morning.

Taylor served as the base’s Wing Commander in June 2021 and will begin his new assignment later this summer.

Colonel Jeremy Bergin, who currently serves as a Vice Wing Commander in Mississippi, will be brought in as Cannon’s new commander.