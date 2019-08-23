Cannabis career fair and symposium coming to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New job openings and career training in the medical marijuana industry are coming to Albuquerque. It’s part of a two-day cannabis and hemp-focused career fair and symposium at the Embassy Suites.

Cannabis NM Staffing is putting on the event, bringing in everyone from registered nurses to dispensaries and the Dept. of Agriculture. They say the medical cannabis industry in New Mexico is expanding and they need workers.

“There’s going to be industry professionals in attendance, there’s going to be investors, but there’s also going to be advocates who are trying to get a job in the field,” said Evan Wrons, marketing director for Cannabis NM Staffing. “With the expansion of the plant count, that’s on the rise so a lot of companies are going to be looking to expand right now, so I think that’s going to be a huge jump in the market.”

Through the event, they hope to educate attendees and break the stigma surrounding cannabis. A featured guest teaching at this year’s event includes Oaksterdam University, the country’s first cannabis college.

“We have a full line-up of registered nurses, dispensary workers, OSHA trainers, we have the Department of Agriculture teaching, so it’s really just a great mix of workforce training that’s going on,” said Wrons. “And really advocacy, that’s what we’re trying to spread.”

Cannabis NM Staffing held their first career fair earlier this year and filled close to 100 positions. They hope to open up even more jobs in the industry to people.

“It is going to have about 25 to 50 positions available,” said Wrons. “Also, after our last career fair, there’s people getting hired two months after the event they ended up meeting so it’s really about that networking and relationship building.”

The career fair will be held Friday from 12-5 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, while the symposium and workforce education will kick off Saturday at 8 a.m. and wrap up at 5. Tickets are still available online.