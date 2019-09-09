Candy Contest takes place at State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- This State Fair competition is for anyone with a sweet tooth. The Candy Contest was held at Expo New Mexico Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of sweets from caramel apples, chocolate-covered cherries, to dipped dried fruit with red chile were entered. But what were the judges looking for?

“You literally just got to be the best out there that there it. It’s gotta look nice, it’s gotta taste good, it’s gotta be what you’re saying it is and that way, anybody can stop and take a bite of it and say ‘that’s one of the best of that that I’ve ever had.'” said Candy Contest judge Kyle Jaffa.

There were over 20 different categories of candy in the contest.