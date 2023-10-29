BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — It’s the end of Bernalillo County’s Fentanyl Awareness Week, so the City of Albuquerque lit up Civic Plaza Sunday night in remembrance of those we’ve lost to the drug.

Attendees could bring photos of lost loved ones that were placed on an altar during the ceremony.

They offered training on how to administer Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses.

Candles were also lit for those still struggling with fentanyl to encourage treatment and celebrate recovery.