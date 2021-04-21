Candlelight vigil to bring attention to homicide numbers in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group is bringing attention to the startling number of homicides in Albuquerque this year with a vigil for the victims. “It’s somebody’s son daughter, mother, brother sister and we just want to let them know that we are here for them, their lives mattered, we’re honoring them and we are still here and will continue fighting for change so that this crime stops,” said Nicole Chavez, the organizer for the vigil.

The candlelight vigil is being held for the 37 murdered victims this year, in comparison, last year at this time, there were only 19 homicides reported. The vigil is happening Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Bianchetti Park near Tramway and Lomas, an area with a history of violent crime.

Nearby the park is where Jaydon Chavez-Silver was murdered. The 17-year-old was at a house party in 2015 when he was shot and killed by a bullet fired into the house. Chavez-Silver’s mother is one of the organizers of the vigil. She says the number of homicides this year is shocking.

“This is out of control if we look at it, this is averaging every two days, every three days there’s another homicide and this just isn’t ok anymore,” Chavez said. She will be speaking along with families of other homicide victims including Sam Vigil, the husband of Jacqueline Vigil, who was shot and killed in the driveway of her westside home.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez will also be in attendance. Chavez says everyone is welcome to attend.