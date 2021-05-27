Candlelight vigil to be held for Albuquerque priest killed in crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A candlelight vigil is being held for the Albuquerque reverend killed in a suspected street racing crash. Rev. Graham Golden was killed when his car was hit while leaving the Santa Maria de la Vid Abbey on Friday.

Witnesses said the other car involved in the crash was racing another car down Coors. Golden’s vigil begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary.

The funeral will be held on Friday, May 28. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about the other driver involved in the crash.

