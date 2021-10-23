Candlelight vigil Saturday for victim of film set shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A candlelight vigil is being put on by Local 600, the International Cinematographers Guild for Saturday evening to remember Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins died on Thursday after she was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin with a prop gun on the set of the film Rust near Santa Fe.
The vigil will be taking place Saturday, October 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Civic Plaza in downtown Albuquerque. Mourners are asked to bring their own candle. The cinematographers guild has also set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds for Hutchin’s family.