Candlelight vigil Saturday for victim of film set shooting

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A candlelight vigil is being put on by Local 600, the International Cinematographers Guild for Saturday evening to remember Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins died on Thursday after she was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin with a prop gun on the set of the film Rust near Santa Fe.

Related Coverage

The vigil will be taking place Saturday, October 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Civic Plaza in downtown Albuquerque. Mourners are asked to bring their own candle. The cinematographers guild has also set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds for Hutchin’s family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES