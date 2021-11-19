Candlelight vigil held in honor of teen who donated his organs after fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday night, friends and family honored the life of 17-year-old Xaven Garcia, just a day after his organs were donated. The family says they hope his sacrifice will inspire others to give the gift of life.

“Look at all the good he’s done. He’s done a lot, he was such a good boy,” said Annabelle Scott, Garcia’s aunt. “If they can just think about donating, it would be amazing.”

After walking from Valley High School — where Garcia attended — to Los Duranes Park, loved ones released dozens of blue balloons into the air. Afterward, they lit candles as they spoke of Garcia and his life and sacrifice.

The 17-year-old died earlier this week after running back into a burning home to save his family. They honored his final wish to be an organ donor, saving lives across the country.

“His gift of life is literally touching from coast to coast,” said Celina Espinoza with New Mexico Donor Services. “He’ll be able to save four people through this gift alone.”

On Thursday, Garcia’s sacrifice was recognized with an “honor walk” at UNM Hospital where staff lined the halls as he was escorted to the operating room to donate his organs. After the walk, classmates said they hope to also honor Garcia in the spring, when he would have graduated.