Candle determined to be cause of house fire in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family has been displaced following a house fire in northeast Albuquerque on Monday, Dec. 13. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that crews responded to a small, single-story residential fire on Truman Street around 3 a.m.

Crews contained the fire and were able to put it out however one family was displaced as a result. A total of nine AFR units responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported. AFR reports the cause of the blaze was determined to be accidental and started from a burning candle.