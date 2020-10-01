Cancer Services of New Mexico’s virtual retreat helps patients navigate recovery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cancer Services of New Mexico addresses the gaps in cancer-related services in the state by providing access to services and support for cancer patients and their families. This year, their annual Family Cancer Retreat is going to look a little different.

Retreat Director MJ Rodriguez discusses the details of the upcoming virtual event. Cancer Services of New Mexico is a volunteer-led, non-profit organization that provides unique programs and support to cancer patients and their families that may not be provided elsewhere.

The organization addresses areas that have a significant impact on the entire family including the physical, emotional, and financial challenges of coping with cancer. Cancer Services of New Mexico has no physical office or full-time staff and is able to devote over 95% of their funding to delivering programs.

Held twice a year, their Family Cancer Retreat is a nationally recognized educational program that provides patients, survivors, and their families and caregivers with information and resources needed to navigate their way through the cancer process. However, due to the pandemic, they were unable to hold their usual in-person event.

This year, they will be hosting the event as a free, two-day virtual webinar that will allow participants to ask questions and meet with other patients using virtual “lunchroom” sessions. The virtual retreat will be offered via Zoom on October 24 and 25. The retreat is free to all participants but those interested in attending are asked to register online.

For more information, visit cancerservicesnm.org or on the Cancer Services of New Mexico Facebook page.