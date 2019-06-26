Camp Kirtland, APD help kids of all abilities enjoy summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque police officers helped kids of all abilities have a little summer fun Wednesday. Officers volunteered their time to introduce disabled children from Kirtland Air Force Base to therapy horses.

It was part of Camp Kirtland, a week of modified activities for children of service members stationed in Albuquerque.

“It’s funny, I did it to help the children out, but they’re actually helping me out more than I ever expected along with the horses. So it’s just been kinds of an awesome balance for me,” said Stella Candelaria with the Albuquerque Police Department.

Kids participating in Camp Kirtland will also meet animals at the zoo and see a movie with friends.