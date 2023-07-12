ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Building bridges between adults and children, that’s the aim of Camp Fearless. The camps gives local law enforcement agencies and civic leaders a new way for Albuquerque youth to learn about the law and those representing it.

Camp Fearless started several years ago with the intention of having a positive interaction with youth in Albuquerque. The free four-day camp is a collaboration between the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue, the New Mexico National Guard and the city of Albuquerque. According to Community Engagement Manager Danielle Silva, kids will go on various field trips throughout the city, like the BioPark Zoo, Aquarium and the Balloon Museum.

Josiah Ortega said his mom signed him up for the camp because she knew he would enjoy every minute of it. “It’s really cool to that we get to see police officers up close because you mostly see them on the highway when there’s an accident,” said Ortega.

Every summer about 300 kids sign up to be part of Camp Fearless. It’s become a popular camp that they host them in every area command. “Trying to make it more accessible for all the kids who live throughout the city, make it easier for the parents to get them drop off in the morning and pick them up in the afternoon,” said Silva.

On the last day of camp, families are invited to attend a graduation ceremony. The next Camp Fearless will be at James Monroe Middle School. Registration for next year’s camp will start in April 2024.