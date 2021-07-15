Camp Enchantment seeking volunteers to help with virtual camps

WATCH: Full interview with Shayna Rosenblum, director of Camp Enchantment New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Camp Enchantment New Mexico has spent over 30 years focusing on serving the needs of children who have experienced cancer. Campers are between the ages of 7 to 17 and participate in various activities including archery, arts and crafts, fishing, swimming and more. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Enchantment New Mexico has decided to turn this year’s camp completely virtual again.

Director Shayna Rosenblum talked about the camp and ways people can donate or volunteer their time. People interested in volunteering can fill out a form at https://campenchantment.org/apply/. In order to become a volunteer, interested candidates must pass a background check, be okay to work with children, and have positive energy.

For more information about Camp Enchantment, visit campenchantment.org. If you’d like to help support the camp, donations to Camp Enchantment can also be made online.

