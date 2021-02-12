Camp Enchantment offers online programming for New Mexico children experiencing cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year, camps all over the country have been met with new challenges when it comes to delivering a safe camp experience during the pandemic. Camp Enchantment has decided to take their camp completely virtual once again.

Camp Enchantment Director Shayna Rosenblum discusses how camp events will work this year. The camp for children ages seven to 17 from all across New Mexico who have experienced cancer.

The camp serves around 75 children on treatment for cancer or in survivorship from cancer at Manzano Mountain Retreat for Camp Enchantment. However, recently, the camp has turned to online programming.

The camp’s volunteer staff includes doctors, nurses, counselors, artists, and activity coordinators to meet the needs of campers and to give them a memorable experience. As Camp Enchantment has once again gone completely virtual this year, campers will be mailed a box with camp items inside.

Camp officials will facilitate activities using the materials in the box and campers and counselors will meet up on Zoom to complete the activities in their cabin groups. Items in the box will include a camp t-shirt, water bottle, healthy snacks, popcorn for movie night, glow sticks for the virtual dance party, a tea light candle for the virtual memorial service, materials for three arts and crafts projects, a s’mores kit, friendship bracelet string, envelopes to mail their friends letters, journals and other games including a scavenger hunt.

For more information about Camp Enchantment, visit campenchantment.org. If you’d like to help support the camp, donations to Camp Enchantment can also be made online.