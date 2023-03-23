ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – National Puppy Day is March 23, and Camp Bow Wow is providing fun and easy tips when bringing a new puppy home.

According to Shawn White, Camp Bow Wow, ABQ Manager Assistant, it is important to be very patient when you bring a puppy home. They are in their learning stage so they might not listen and just act however they please. Another great tip is being ready with the proper supplies that the puppy might need. Like indoor/ outdoor access, food and water bowls, puppy pads, bed, and puppy toys.

According to Camp Bow Wow, the top five dog names in New Mexico are Luna, Bella, Stella, Ruby, and Nova.

