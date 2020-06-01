Camp BioPark will have new guidelines for summer 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark says its annual summer camp will take place. However, there will be some changes this year to make sure everyone who attends stays healthy.

Camp BioPark will be limiting its number of camps in order to maximize its use of limited indoor spaces and to follow social distancing guidelines. The camp will also allow the BioPark to dedicate required resources to cleaning and sanitation.

As the camp will be limiting time indoors and will be maximizing the amount of time they spend outdoors, the classes are not recommended for children who have asthma or severe allergies to dust or pollen. Camp will have no more than five students and each child will have their own table.

Following the state health order, children will need to wear masks in public unless they are eating, drinking or exercising. The BioPark will also be limiting exposure by having a staff member greet and escort children during drop off and pick up.

Officials will also be conducting daily temperature and wellness checks. Children with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or above will not be admitted to the program.

Camp BioPark will start on June 8 and those interested can register online. Camp spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For additional information, visit the City of Albuquerque’s website.

