Camp BioPark summer registration now open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is now open for Camp BioPark summer sessions which begin in June. The Camp is open to children in kindergarten through ninth grade and includes classes like “Discover the Zoo”, “Aquatic Critter Exploration at the Aquarium”, and “Diggable Planet at the Botanic Garden”.

According to the BioPark, Camp sessions allow children to discover nature through fun activities, games, in addition to behind-the-scenes tours. Parents and guardians are asked to select camps based on the grade your child is entering in the upcoming school year.

Campers can sign up for two different half-day classes however, parents and guardians will be responsible for transportation between locations. The City of Albuquerque reports childcare is available during lunch if the two camps are at the same location.

Those interested in Camp BioPark can register online. Spaces are filled on a first-come-first-served basis. For additional information, visit cabq.gov.