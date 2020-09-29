Camp BioPark offers students opportunity to learn outside of virtual classroom

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Jessica Washburn, zoo education coordinator at ABQ BioPark

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is providing engaging opportunities to learn outside of the virtual classroom. In order to assist families and students, the BioPark is offering a fall after-school learning experience, Camp BioPark.

Zoo Education Coordinator Jessica Washburn discusses what the camps will involve. Camp BioPark will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There are three remaining sessions that campers can sign up for: September 28 through October 7, October 19 through October 28, and November 2,4,9, and 16. The camps will include a variety of experiences such as talks with zoo keepers, hands-on activities, and watching animal training sessions.

Camps cost $125 for a two-week, four-day session. The BioPark is following COVID-safe practices to ensure the safety of campers, parents, staff, and animals. You can register online for Camp BioPark.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss