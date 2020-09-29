Camp BioPark offers students opportunity to learn outside of virtual classroom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is providing engaging opportunities to learn outside of the virtual classroom. In order to assist families and students, the BioPark is offering a fall after-school learning experience, Camp BioPark.

Zoo Education Coordinator Jessica Washburn discusses what the camps will involve. Camp BioPark will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There are three remaining sessions that campers can sign up for: September 28 through October 7, October 19 through October 28, and November 2,4,9, and 16. The camps will include a variety of experiences such as talks with zoo keepers, hands-on activities, and watching animal training sessions.

Camps cost $125 for a two-week, four-day session. The BioPark is following COVID-safe practices to ensure the safety of campers, parents, staff, and animals. You can register online for Camp BioPark.

